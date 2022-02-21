Talladega College receives $125,000 donation to help with school's civil rights garden

TALLADEGA — Alabama Power and its parent operator, Southern Company, recently donated $125,000 to assist in the ongoing development of Talladega College’s Civil Rights Garden.
The garden will honor Hank and Billye Aaron, who have contributed more than $700,000 in scholarship money to Talladega College students through the Chasing the Dream Foundation; Arthur Bacon, a renowned local artist; Martin Luther King Jr. and Andrew Young, who met on the campus of Talladega College for an Alpha Phi Alpha convention; and Hank Thomas, one of the 1961 Freedom Riders.
The Civil Rights Garden will have sculptures of each person and a marker recognizing state Rep. Barbara Boyd, whose district includes Talladega College.
According to Terry Smiley, vice president of Alabama Power’s Eastern Division, this project is an excellent example of collaborative efforts in highlighting our history and providing a sense of community and pride.
“We are committed to fostering greater diversity and inclusion across the communities we serve,” he said. “We are proud to support a project that will bring visitors to the region by saluting heroes who brought justice and opportunity to so many people.”
The idea for the Civil Rights Garden is part of efforts to have the College included as an official stop along Alabama’s Civil Rights Trail. The Garden will be on the plaza of the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art, which houses the historic Amistad murals.
“The cultivation of a community begins with a corner of optimism and an abundance of support,” said Dr. Lisa Long, acting president of Talladega College. “Alabama Power has been a change agent throughout the region, and we are so grateful for the patronage that they have given us for many years.”
Smiley said the company believes deeply in the importance of HBCUs in higher education and their impact on economic development, innovation, and American life.
“Talladega College plays a vital role in providing opportunities for students to better their lives and the region as a whole. It is a privilege to be a part of enhancing the lives of students through our partnership with Talladega College,” he added.
The College will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Civil Rights Garden on May 5 during its annual Alumni Weekend celebration.