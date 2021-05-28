Talladega College president talks vaccinations, upcoming concerts, breaking ground on new field

Like pretty much every other institution on Earth, Talladega College faced a lot of new challenges during the past year, but according to President Dr. Billy Hawkins, the school is ready to help get things back to normal and continue the growth seen right up until the start of the pandemic.
First, the school has been designated by the Alabama Department of Public Health as a COVID-19 vaccination provider, meaning they will be able to administer the vaccine to students, faculty and members of the community at large.
“I talked with the governor’s office, and I said that given how the virus has affected the African-American community, I thought that all of the (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in the state should be vaccination sites," he said. "About three weeks ago we finally got the OK. We’ve got the refrigeration units we need in place, we’ve got a doctor coming from Birmingham. Of course, we’ve been doing vaccination on campus for a while now, but we’ve been partnering with other agencies.”
To help announce the schools new status as a vaccination site, Hawkins said there are plans for at least two concert events. The first will be June 25 from 6 p.m. and will feature performances by blues artists including Big Yayo, TK Soul, Just a Few Cats, J. Wonn and Sir Charles Jones as well as comedian Terry Gross and host DJ Monae. The concert will take place on the baseball field.
No tickets for the event will be sold.
“Just bring your vaccine card and an identification, and it’s free,” Hawkins said. “If you’re not vaccinated yet, you can get vaccinated. We’ll have different colored wrist bands for people who have had both vaccinations, or just the first one, or who will be getting vaccinated at the event. People want to come to this, and I’m already getting calls wanting to know how much tickets are. I tell them there are no tickets. Just show your card.”
The demographic for the blues show will skew a little older, Hawkins said, so there are also plans in the works for a hip-hop show sometime later in the summer. Plans for that event will be released soon.
“We’re not requiring vaccinations to come back to school, but we are encouraging them,” he said. “I’ve heard students saying they won’t get vaccinated because of the Tuskegee experiment, but that’s a misnomer as to what happened there. I’m hoping people are going to read and follow the science on this and understand it. Alabama’s already behind a lot of other states in vaccination.”
The Tuskegee study involved a group of poor African-American men who were told they were being treated for syphilis at no charge, but were in fact not treated at all. The study lasted for decades and resulted in well over 100 deaths. It had absolutely nothing to do with any type of vaccination program.
Hawkins said he has already secured sponsorships from NASCAR and the governor’s office for the events, and is hoping other community sponsors will line up as well.
Food trucks and other vendors have been invited, and there will be RV parking available.
In the event of rain, the concerts will be at the Speed Vision Dome at the Talladega Super Speedway. Private security will bolster the local and campus police, he added.
Outside of the summer events, vaccinations will be available without appointment at the school’s health center.
In the meantime, the growth the college has experienced in the last several years will be continuing. As previously announced, a feasibility study is underway for a football program, the school’s first since World War II.
Hawkins said he hopes that study will be complete and yield a positive result in time for him to present it to the trustees at the next board meeting in November. It will take a year or two from there, but there is still a strong possibility that football will be returning.
The college also recently broke ground on a new, enclosed stadium with synthetic turf that would not only be home to the new football team but would also be used by the marching band, the school’s soccer team and various community purposes, sports related and otherwise.
Gameday Athletics of Trussville, the same company currently working on the Oxford High School football field, has been hired as the contractor.
“There will be lights on the field, and we’ll be looking to add locker rooms onto it as well," he said. "And it is positioned in such a way that, if we do bring back the football program, it will be easy enough to add new stads to it.”
Hawkins said he is familiar with the process of starting up a football program, having done so once before, while he was president of Texas College.
“I had strong support from the community and the state, and a great local coach," he said. "But it was still a lot of legwork involved. Hopefully we’ll be able to take advantage of the Deon Sanders affiliation with the college here.”
The field would also be available for area high school playoff games and for other youth sports, particularly soccer.
“I know some of the soccer teams here are having to practice in Oxford right now," he said. "This way, they would have a field available in town.”
The art museum on campus that opened just before the COVID pandemic hit is also set to reopen this summer, and work is already underway to renovate the clock tower and roof on the library.
And there will be at least one other major announcement coming shortly, but Hawkins said Friday that he was not quite ready to discuss that publicly.