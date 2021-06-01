Talladega College President Hawkins to step down in 2022

TALLADEGA — Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins will retire effective June 30, 2022, according to a news release by the school, which was released this afternoon.
Hawkins took the helm at Talladega College in 2008, and according to a release, the school had fewer than 300 students.
The release credits him with increasing enrollment to 601 students in one semester. He also stabilized finances, increased fundraising, expanded academic offerings, beautified the campus, initiated a robust building campaign, and successfully guided the institution through SACSCOC accreditation in 2009 and 2019.
For the 2020-21 academic year, enrollment was an all-time high of more than 1,300 students.
Between January 2019 and January 2020, the college held ribbon-cutting ceremonies for three new facilities: a new residence hall; the Dr. William R.Harvey Museum of Art, which houses the Amistad Murals; and the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center.
The Talladega College Board of Trustees voted to name the new student center in honor of Dr. Hawkins in recognition of his many outstanding contributions to the institution.
Other accomplishments by Hawkins:
—Hawkins had one of Talladega’s most prized possessions, Hale Woodruff’s acclaimed Amistad Murals, removed from the walls of Savery Library, where they had hung for almost 70 years, and appraised.
They were valued at $40 million, but in danger of disintegrating. With the assistance of the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, the murals were restored and sent on a three-year, eight-city tour. The value of the historic collection soared to $50 million.
—Under Hawkins’ leadership, Talladega recently launched its first graduate program, an online Master of Science in Computer Information Systems.
—Talladega took 23 students on an all-expenses-paid tour of Japan via the Kakehashi Project Study Tour.
—The school's athletics teams won 17 championships.
—He serves as chair of the 37 presidents of member institutions for the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) board of directors, and also serves as UNCF chair of the executive committee of member institutions, vice chair of the corporate board, and vice chair of the corporate board executive committee.
—He was appointed to the White House Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities in September 2018. In addition, he was appointed by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to serve on the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council. Dr. Hawkins was the first African American to chair the Alabama Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.
—He is the author of two books.
—He is a member of the Talladega Rotary Club, the Delta Upsilon Boule and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
—He was ranked first place among the Top Ten Most Dominant HBCU Leaders of 2020 by HBCU Campaign Fund.