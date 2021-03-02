Talladega College president chosen to introduce VP Harris at UNCF event

Talladega College President Dr. Billy Hawkins has been the recipient of numerous honors over the years, but the one coming up later this week may be his crowning achievement to date.
At Thursday night’s virtual “A Mind Is…” gala to benefit the UNCF, Hawkins has been chosen to make introductions of the evening’s honorees. The first will be Alma Adams, a congresswoman from North Carolina who attended and taught at historically black colleges before going into politics.
The second is Vice President Kamala Harris.
“They asked me to introduce the first African-American woman to be elected vice president of the United States of America,” Hawkins said. “I thought, ‘My career may be about to peak. I’m introducing the woman who holds the second most powerful office in the world.”
The UNCF funds scholarships for Black students and general scholarship funds for historically Black colleges and universities
In a news release from the college, Hawkins said, “In 2018, when our nation lurched from fiscal cliff to cliff, she stepped up to the table and led a senate effort to form the foundation for HBCU funding that is still rising to this day.”
Harris is a graduate of Howard University and a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, a sponsor of Thursday’s event, “so she clearly understands HBCUs,” Hawkins said. According to a UNCF news release, Harris will be given the Frederick D. Patterson award for rich contributions to HBCUs and inspiration to HBCU students throughout her public service.
Adams will be receiving the same award, along with UNCF board chairman William Stasior. It is the highest award given by UNCF.
“This is an honor not only for me, but for the college, the alumni, the faculty and staff, the students, and the city of Talladega, as well as the state of Alabama,” Hawkins said.
And also for himself and his family. “I have four grandchildren,” he said. “One of them is a sophomore here, two of them are 7 years old now and one is 6. The younger ones may not understand how important this is, but one day they will learn about Vice President Harris in school, and they can say their grandpa got to introduce her.”
Hawkins is the chairman of a committee made up of the presidents of the 37 colleges that are part of UNCF. He explained that he was elected to that office by the other college presidents, but essentially the one with the most seniority is deemed next in line. “I’ve been a college president for 19 years now, so I’ve got the most seniority except for maybe one or two.” He was appointed to the position after the previous chairman retired, and was then elected to serve a full term on his own right.
UNCF Executive Vice President Maurice Jenkins called Hawkins and let him know that he would be introducing two people during this year’s gala, which will be held entirely online.
“We’ve known each other a long, long time,” Hawkins said. “He said he always liked to reach out to me, and that I came to mind when he was looking for people to do the introductions this year.”
Although she may not enjoy the same level of name recognition as a sitting vice president, Rep. Adams has also made tremendous contributions to HBCUs and the UNCF.
“She’s been a strong advocate in congress for more than 30 years,” Hawkins said. “She was in the forefront of the movement for debt forgiveness at over 40 colleges, including Talladega College. In 2008 and 2009, Talladega College borrowed about $12 million from the Department of Education to refinance bad debts that were already on the books and get things moving again. I’d been paying on that debt for as long as I’ve been here, but thanks to Rep. Adams, the last $8 million or so has been forgiven.”
Other schools had borrowed significantly more, and had even greater amount of debt removed.
The only downside to this year’s event is that it will be done entirely online, meaning that the participants will not be meeting each other in person. Hawkins did say at some point that he hoped to reach out to Harris when they do meet in person and invite her to speak at the college at some point.
The UNCF was established in Tuskegee in 1944, and Talladega College was among the first schools to join, possibly as early as 1945 or 1946.
"I always think about the billionaire, Robert Smith, who would tell a story about watching his mother pay the bills every month at the kitchen table, writing out all the checks," Hawkins said. "And the last one was always a $25 check for the UNCF. One day he asked her why, and she said it was so that she could help a black child get educated. He said he always remembered that, and said that he too would do that some day. He was the one that paid the student loan debt for an entire graduating class at Morehouse College. He gives on an annual basis now, and a lot more than $25, but that’s still what the UNCF is all about.”
This year’s event will be hosted by Morehouse graduate Samuel L. Jackson, and will feature musical presentations by Stephanie Mills and Chaka Khan.