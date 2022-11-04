 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega College officially installs Vincent as next president

Gregory Vincent

Dr. Gregory Joesph Vincent was officially installed as president of Talladega College Friday morning. Vincent is the 21st president in the history of the college.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — Amidst great ceremony and pageantry, and before a crowd of students, faculty, staff, alumni and well-wishers, Dr. Gregory Vincent was formally inaugurated as the 21st President of Talladega College on Friday morning.

“My heart is filled with joy,” Vincent said after being presented with the ceremonial mace and the presidential chain of office. “This has been a week like no other. … And I stand before you, grateful for the opportunity to serve.”