Talladega College officially installs Vincent as next president

TALLADEGA — Amidst great ceremony and pageantry, and before a crowd of students, faculty, staff, alumni and well-wishers, Dr. Gregory Vincent was formally inaugurated as the 21st President of Talladega College on Friday morning.
“My heart is filled with joy,” Vincent said after being presented with the ceremonial mace and the presidential chain of office. “This has been a week like no other. … And I stand before you, grateful for the opportunity to serve.”
After thanking his family, various dignitaries including the mayor of Montgomery and some old friends dating back to his undergraduate days, Vincent said, “I dedicate this address to three people. Two of them you have already heard about, my mother and my father."
He added that they were together for 70 years and married for 65.
"The only bittersweet aspect of today is that this is the first time in my 60 years on earth that I had to make a decision without their love and guidance," he said. "The third person is actually my cousin, although we called her Aunt Annie Henry. She graduated from Talladega College, class of 1939, and was a teacher in the Talladega County School System from 1939 to 1941. When war broke out, she ignored the racism and sexism of the times and answered the call to serve the country in the Women’s Army Corps.
"After the war, she married my cousin, and they helped establish a black community on Long Island. That is an example of the greatness of Talladega College. Greatness is not defined by Merriam-Webster or by society or by how much money we have or what kind of car we drive. Greatness is using our God-given abilities and resources to be the persons, the institutions, that we are meant to be.”
His goal at the college, he said, will be to “honor our legacy and forge our future. There are three things we need to remember, that we come in line with the genius of our founders, that our reach exceeds our grasp, and that we have to accept finite disappointment while never losing infinite hope.”
The inauguration ceremony took place during the school’s annual Founder’s Day festivities, and founders William Savery and Thomas Tarrant loomed large in Friday’s remarks. Both men were born into slavery, but grasped that education for former slaves would be absolutely crucial.
The two men met with General Wager Swayne of the Freedmen’s Bureau, which eventually resulted in the construction of a one room school house in 1865. The school was almost immediately overcrowded. The founders eventually purchased the formerly all-white Baptist Academy and the 20 acres of land it occupied. Tarrant and Savery had helped build the new building, which was renamed Swayne Hall, in the early 1850s, when they were still enslaved.
“Just imagine being a slave, building up a school brick by brick, knowing that you will never be allowed to attend,” Vincent said. “Then imagine being able to purchase that same building to educate your children. Imagine staring at your reflection in the mirror, and not being satisfied with what you see.
"Now reimagine the definition of greatness. Imagine the cloud of social injustice that hangs over your community, and realize that God chooses you, for we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works.”
He added, “We have a lot to be thankful for, and our future is bright. It is my honor to serve. … Together, we all honor the genius of our founders, who are looking down with joy on one Talladega, one community.”
Before the installation ceremony, Vincent was welcomed by numerous guest speakers who praised his strong sense of partnership and community as well as his sense of visionary leadership. Dr. Lodriguez Murray of the United Negro College Fund said he looked forward to working with Vincent, as did Paul Hankins, president of the Alabama Association of Independent Colleges and Universities. First Bank of Alabama President and CEO Chad Jones addressed the history of the college in the context of a city rich with other historical institutions as well, and Rica-Lewis Payton, class of 1981, spoke on behalf of the board of trustees.
Russell Holloway, class of 1971, represented the Talladega College National Alumni Association; Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Barbara Johnson represented staff and faculty and Dr. Darryl Matthews represented Sigma Pi Phi (The Boule), Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, 100 Black Men of America and other fraternal organizations. SGA Vice President Makayla Buchanon also welcomed the new president.