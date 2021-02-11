Talladega College names new vice president

Talladega College has named Dr. Kristie L. Kenney as its vice president for institutional advancement, according to a news release.
“Dr. Kenney will provide leadership and direction through the planning, organization, coordination, and implementation of the College’s development programs,” the release says. “ Her responsibilities will include leading the advancement team in carrying out the institution’s goals and funding priorities as determined by the College’s mission and vision. She will report to the president."
Her tenure at Talladega College is set to begin March 8.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Kenney to our senior leadership team,” Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said. “She brings a wealth of experience in fundraising, development, and alumni relations, and has the vision and expertise to elevate our advancement efforts.”
Dr. Kenney previously served as director of annual giving for Christian City, Inc, in Union City, Ga., where she increased annual giving, donor retention, and employee giving.Before that, she served as executive director of Jackson State University’s Development Foundation, Inc., where she managed its $52 million assets operation, $3.5 million annual contributions, $17 million endowment, and $1.2 million operational budget.
Her Ph.D. is in urban higher education from JSU. She also has a Master of Science in Higher Education — College Administration and Leadership from Purdue University Global, and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business from Tennessee State University. She also earned a certificate in fundraising management from the Center for Philanthropy at Indiana University.