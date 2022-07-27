Talladega College names executive vice president, provost

Dr. Barbara J. Johnson has been named executive vice president and provost of Talladega College, according to a news release from the school. She will also hold the rank of tenured professor.
Talladega College President Dr. Gregory Vincent appointed Johnson to her new position July 19. She holds a Ph.D. in education and human development from Vanderbilt University, a master of business administration with marketing focus from The Ohio State University and bachelor of science in accounting from Winston-Salem University, where she graduated magna cum laude.
“It is an honor to serve as the provost and executive vice president for Talladega College,” she said. “I look forward to working with President Vincent and all the members of the Talladega College family to advance the institution’s mission. It will be essential to collaborate with faculty and staff to ensure our academic offerings are preparing students for global success. I am truly excited about the opportunity to be part of Talladega’s historical legacy.”
Added Vincent: “Dr. Johnson’s proven ability to plan strategically, lead effectively and foster a culture of collaboration within diverse communities will make her a great asset to our institution. With over 20 years of progressive leadership experience, she is exceptionally well equipped to provide the assessment and guidance needed to ensure the success of Talladega College's academic programs and aid our students and faculty in reaching their full potential.”
Johnson previously served as vice president for academic affairs at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Arkansas, where she collaborated with faculty and staff to establish and execute priorities for academic programs and activities to ensure academic quality and inclusive excellence and promote success and retention planning for over 10,000 students, according to a news release. She also developed and implemented new academic offerings for degrees and and certificates, and created innovative strategies for addressing professional development and student retention, including an academic coaching initiative and summer bridge experience utilizing a co-requisite math model.
While in Arkansas, she was also involved in getting some $1.2 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Education to provide student support service for teacher education majors and facilitated 28 memoranda of understanding for academic programs and exchange opportunities with post-secondary schools both in the United States and overseas.
Before that, she served as vice president for accreditation relations for the Higher Learning Commission, one of six regional institutional accreditors servicing over 1,000 institutions in 19 states. She had previously distinguished herself as a senior vice president and tenured professor at Meharry Medical College and as a department chair and tenured professor at Northern Illinois University. She was also a full-time teacher at the University of New Orleans and Jackson State University.
Throughout her career, she has also worked as director of the Leadership and Mentoring Institute for the American Association of Blacks in Higher Education.