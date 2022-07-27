 Skip to main content
Talladega College names executive vice president, provost

Dr. Barbara J. Johnson has been named executive vice president and provost of Talladega College, according to a news release from the school. She will also hold the rank of tenured professor.

Talladega College President Dr. Gregory Vincent appointed Johnson to her new position July 19. She holds a Ph.D. in education and human development from Vanderbilt University, a master of business administration with marketing focus from The Ohio State University and bachelor of science in accounting from Winston-Salem University, where she graduated magna cum laude.