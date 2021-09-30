Talladega College marks opening convocation by focusing on student achievement

Talladega College began its fall semester Wednesday by reminding students of their accomplishments and how they got there.
Festivities at the college’s opening convocation began by recognizing students being inducted into the Presidential Honors Society. These students were admitted into the society because they have achieved a grade point average of 3.5. Mass Media Studies Instructor Dottie Rimpsey, who called the names of each inductee while they were recognized, described these students as the cream of the crop of the college’s student body.
The speaker for this year’s convocation was Travis Mitchell, the senior vice president and chief content officer for Maryland Public Television. Mitchell is a graduate of Morgan State University, where he once served as a spokesperson for a protest against the state of Maryland’s underfunding of Morgan and other Historically Black Colleges and Universities. He also has a masters degree from the University of Pennsylvania.
Mitchell began his speech by noting the great level of achievement of the people in the Deforest Chapel with him.
“This is an overwhelming experience, because there is power in this room,” he said softly to the assembled students and faculty. “I see excellence in front of me, I see excellence behind me.”
Mitchell said the students have been able to continue achieving new heights despite a rough couple years, but told them to remember that other people helped them get to that point.
“Somebody who's watching via stream, a parent or a professor who may be in this building with you, somebody prayed with you when you were about to give up, somebody encouraged you to stay the course, somebody told you that you gotta keep on keeping on,” he said.
Mitchell said that person for him was his mother, who encouraged him to focus on school. He said his mother, who was a teacher and school administrator, often reminded him that when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Mitchell said his mother often shared the phrase to her students, to help them rise above their circumstances.
He said that students must do the same and be prepared to rise to the challenges of injustice.
“To the lovers of this land of liberty, on Constitution Day, in these United, not divided States of America, who are blessed to still reside in the land of the living while witnessing the assault on voting right, the shooting of unarmed black men and the efforts to resuscitate jim crow, we must take a breath for those who can no longer breath and say loud and proud that black lives matter,” Mitchell said. “Students, I left my home this morning at 4:30 a.m. to tell you that your lives matter and that HCBUs matter.”
He said the student’s generation was born for the moment and Talladega is preparing them for the challenges they face.
Mitchell said students must refuse to settle for good and strive for greatness and as products of Talladega College stand for excellence. He said students must sow the seeds to nurture a tree of success which will bring a fruit of greatness to future generation