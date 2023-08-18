 Skip to main content
Talladega College lecture series delves into cultural themes

Dr. Linda Holloway

The Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art at Talladega College will host a series of lunch lectures beginning in September and continuing monthly on Thursdays at noon. The series is made possible in part by a grant from the Daniel Foundation and through support from Talladega College and the Alabama Humanities Alliance.

The Brown Bag Lunch Lecture Series will offer the opportunity to get to know creative thinkers and visionaries through engaging dialogues and demonstrations, according to the public announcement. 