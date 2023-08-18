Talladega College lecture series delves into cultural themes

The Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art at Talladega College will host a series of lunch lectures beginning in September and continuing monthly on Thursdays at noon. The series is made possible in part by a grant from the Daniel Foundation and through support from Talladega College and the Alabama Humanities Alliance.
The Brown Bag Lunch Lecture Series will offer the opportunity to get to know creative thinkers and visionaries through engaging dialogues and demonstrations, according to the public announcement.
A diversity of genres and art forms will be explored with many focusing on African American contemporary art practices, literature, music, and more.
The lecture series will begin with Dr. Linda Holloway, a story activist, author, counselor, and associate professor, on Sept. 14 at noon.
Holloway’s “Little Miss Linda” series of children’s books have won multiple awards. Her “Black Hair: Getting to the Roots” presentation at the Museum draws upon the story in her award-winning children’s book “I Love My Happy Hair,” which helps children accept and love their hair even when not all others in society want to do so. This book has won the Distinguished Authors Guild-DAG, PenCraft Book Award, and the Purple Dragonfly Book Award Honorable Mention. In 2021, it was awarded the New York City Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite.
The series continues Oct. 5, when award-winning artist, writer, and advocate for racial justice Salaam Green presents, “What Black Women Want You to Know: The Literary History of Art and Racial Healing in Alabama.”
Green’s presentation explores literature featuring perspectives from African American women and literary artists influenced by the history of Alabama’s diverse literary culture. The Alabama Humanities Alliance Road Scholars Speakers Bureau makes Green’s presentation possible.
Additional speakers will be announced soon and posted online at harveymuseum.org.
Presentations are held monthly at noon in the Museum Lecture Hall. Admission is free; RSVP to srobertson@talladega.edu or (256) 761-6299. Attendees are invited to bring a brown bag lunch; water and cookies are provided gratis. Door prizes will be awarded. The Museum galleries will be open. For more information, visit online at harveymuseum.org or call (256) 761-6284.
For guests who require assistance with sight or hearing impairments, contact the organizer at least two weeks before the event at (256) 761-6299, srobertson@talladega.edu. The Museum and museum parking area are handicapped accessible.