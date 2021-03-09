Talladega College launches virtual tours on new website

Among the numerous changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a need to rethink the high school senior’s college visits for an era of social distancing.
To that end, Talladega College recently launched a new website to better showcase the newly transformed campus and provide an improved user experience for stakeholders within and outside the campus community, according to a news release.
Talladega College has new, state-of-the-art buildings, including a new dormitory, student center and art museum that were all unveiled before the pandemic. According to the release, the school has beautified its open spaces and added a plaza where students can dine and socialize outdoors.
“We (also) launched our first-ever graduate program, and we have many additional plans underway. The new website allows us to better share campus news with alumni and friends while also showcasing our outstanding accomplishments,” Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said.
According to Mary Sood, Talladega College’s director of public relations, Talladega last redesigned its website about 10 years ago.
“Our students, alumni, faculty, and staff are extremely excited about having a new website,” said Sood, who led the website redesign project. “I worked closely with faculty and staff for many months to better organize information and create a site that showcases our best qualities. As a result, the new website is more attractive, more user friendly, and easier to navigate.
"I am particularly excited about the new video tours we have added to the campus maps section of our website."
Students featured in the campus tour videos include Miss Talladega College 2020-2021 Patria Gatson, 2020-2021 SGA President Jamal Hairston, Ashton Hall, Riley Hawkins, and Christian McKinney.
The College's website address is www.talladega.edu.