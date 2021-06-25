Talladega College is one of four schools to benefit from Netflix academic program

Talladega College is one of four schools nationwide to benefit from a significant expansion of the Netflix Pathways Boot Camps program, according to a news release issued earlier this week.
The program is described as a 16-week, for credit, online, no cost tech bootcamp in advanced Java, date science and UX/UI design for students at historically black colleges and universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions around the country.
The program was first launched at Norfolk State University in 2020. In addition to Talladega College, the expansion also covers Edward Waters College in Florida, Marymount University in VIrginia and St. Edwards University in Texas.
The program was developed by Netflix tech professionals and 2U online learning development experts to help students build the critical skills and knowledge needed to explore exciting and rewarding tech careers, according to the release.