Talladega College invests in state-of-the-art hardware in fight against COVID-19

Talladega College recently installed some new state-of-the-art health related hardware on campus to assist in the fight against COVID-19.
According to a news release, the college installed “Dragonfly Smart Thermal and Vital Sign Assessment units and a Dragonfly Social Distancing Awareness Unit” in the Billy C. Hawkins Student Center and in the cafeteria.
According to the release, the platform provides a quick, non-invasive, contactless and anonymous measurement of an elevated body temperature and, with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation, all from a camera that takes seconds to capture. The platform also ensures that social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The system does not register any personal data of the person who is screened.
The college conducted extensive research during the early stages of the pandemic and invested in state of the art health and safety equipment and materials recommended by trusted health care authorities, according to the release. The Dragon Fly technology is designed to upgrade the extensive protocols already in place.
After the machines were installed, Talladega College President Dr. Billy Hawkins said he had first been made aware of Dragonfly by the president of Alabama State University, another HBCU.
“We had started looking at it before Christmas,” he said. “It can check your vitals, and if you have a temperature over 100 degrees, it can take a picture and send it to our COVID team.” The system came about through an investment of $1 million, “and is worth it,” Hawkins added. “We’re pleased to have this opportunity to provide more safety on campus for faculty, staff and students. We are the first private HBCU to do so, and we are very pleased about that, too.”
Much of the funding came through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to Hawkins.
“We got funding from the state also, and we’re hoping to get some more,” he said.
Everything was in place to make the campus a vaccination center as well, with the exception of the vaccine itself.
“We’re still waiting to hear back about that,” he said. “Central Alabama is kind of a rural area, and people sometimes forget about us. I hope they remember. And we’re willing to do whatever is necessary to be a part of that process.”