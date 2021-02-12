Talladega College instructor's turtle research is published in print and film

An instructor at Talladega College is receiving wider recognition for his work with turtles, according to a news release.
Dr. Andrew Coleman, a Talladega College assistant professor of biology, does extensive research about turtles, and his knowledge is benefiting others in his field.
Coleman wrote an article that was published in the December 2020 issue of "‘Chelonian Conservation and Biology," according to the release, and it's titled, "Urban Turtle Project: Using Citizen Science to Document Freshwater Turtle Communities and Populations in Birmingham, Alabama, with Focus on Alabama Map Turtles (Graptemys pulchra)".
His research also was featured in Southern Exposure Film Fellowship’s film on the turtles of Alabama: "From the Mountains to the Ocean: Turtles of Alabama".
“The work I do with the Urban Turtle Project is to better understand the tremendous turtle diversity we have in Alabama, including in our urban waterways, despite the myriad of threats these species face," said Coleman, who is co-chair of Alabama Partners for Amphibian and Reptile Conservation. "Another critical aspect of the project is to involve citizen scientists to help spread the message of biodiversity conservation throughout the general public.”
According to the website for the Urban Turtle Project (www.urbanturtleporject.org), “the project was initiated in 2018 by Coleman because he was interested in the turtle populations inhabiting the urban waterways of Birmingham. Although Alabama has the highest diversity in turtle species in the United States, there are gaps in our knowledge of our turtle populations, especially in urban areas. There are numerous impacts that wildlife populations experience in urbanized settings, and studying these populations can provide insight into their ability (or inability) to adapt and survive. The data generated by the Urban Turtle Project will help address our knowledge gaps and enhance turtle management and conservation in Alabama.”
While turtles may look like they would make great pets, Coleman discourages this.
"The animals live for decades," he said. "Once people realize what a tremendous commitment it is to own a turtle, they often release them, which severely impacts the wild turtles."
Coleman is a native of Greenville who earned his doctorate at UAB.