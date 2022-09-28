Talladega College, IBM announce collaboration concerning cybersecurity

IBM and Talladega College have announced collaboration to establish a virtual cybersecurity leadership center.
Some 19 other schools nationwide will be participating in similar partnerships.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
IBM and Talladega College have announced collaboration to establish a virtual cybersecurity leadership center.
Some 19 other schools nationwide will be participating in similar partnerships.
The announcement was made last week during the National Historically Black College and University Week Conference convened by the U.S. Department of Education and the White House.
IBM estimates that there are half a million unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the U.S. and cites a Ponemon Institute study that found that insufficiently staffed organizations average $550,000 more in breach costs than those that are sufficiently staffed.
The need for expertise is critical. As Talladega College President Dr. Gregory Vincent pointed out, “There is a steep demand for cybersecurity experts, and Talladega College aspires to be at the forefront of a growing movement to address this critical need. Through our collaboration with IBM, we will establish a pipeline of talent while simultaneously helping to reduce barriers to diversity in cybersecurity. This initiative will generate impactful and lasting change.”
The program will allow students and faculty at participating schools to have access to coursework, lectures, immersive training experiences, certifications, IBM cloud-hosted software, and professional development resources at no cost.
“Collaborations between academia and the private sector can help students prepare for success," added Justina Nixon-Santil, IBM vice president of corporate responsibility and ESG. "That’s especially true for HBCU’s because their mission is so vital. The cybersecurity leadership center’s we’re co-creating with Historically Black Colleges and Universities epitomize our commitment to the Black community and STEM education; it also builds on our pledge to train 150,000 people is cybersecurity over three years.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.