Talladega College hosts vaccine clinic

Talladega College, working with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Talladega Emergency Management Agency, did its part Tuesday to bring herd immunity a little closer to reality and to help keep Talladega College students safe and healthy.
From 1-5 p.m., health department workers provided all comers with their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
“There were people lined up here when we arrived, and we were able to get through that initial rush in good time,” registered nurse Linsey Laminack said. “We’re hoping for more, and we’ve got plenty of vaccine to go around.”
Talladega College junior Kristayvion Johnson of Beloit, Wisc., is the student center media coordinator and Tornado Sports Director. Johnson got his first dose of vaccine Tuesday afternoon and hoped the ones who came out early would set an example for their classmates.
"I think it’s important for students to be more conscientious about their health,” he said. “Plus, the more people get vaccinated, the more activities we can have on campus.”
Students who got their first dose of vaccine Tuesday were told to hold on to their cards and to come back in 28 days for the second dose.