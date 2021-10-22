Talladega College hosts Dream Classic Academy to help female athletes

TALLADEGA — Talladega College’s women’s basketball program is hosting Dream Classic Academy on Friday through Sunday with panelists discussing several topics facing female athletes and their futures.
Participants will also attend breakout sessions and play in a tournament. The purpose of DCA is to promote female empowerment and provide a platform that highlights the significance of mental health and professional development.
Panel guests included Los Angeles Sparks CEO Natalie White, sports attorney Ebony E. McCue, Senior Marketing Director at World Financial Group Flora Gabrielyan, New England Sports Network host Chelsea Sherrod, and Ivi Dunnaville, co-founder and director of We Win Recovery.
DCA is designed to create maximum exposure for athletes, students and institutions.
Six teams Wilber-Force University, Rust College, Stillman College, Florida Memorial University, Fisk University, and Talladega College have confirmed their participation in the tournament.