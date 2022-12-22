Talladega College hires Shamburger as vice president, chief of staff

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Talladega College President Dr. Gregory J. Vincent has appointed Dr. Kenyatta N. Shamburger as vice president and chief of staff in the Office of the President. Shamburger will report directly to President Vincent and will serve as liaison to the board of trustees while holding the rank of associate professor.
Shamburger comes to Talladega College from Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he served in the same position he will take at Talladega. His previous administrative experiences include assistant dean of students and director of multicultural student affairs at Iowa State University, director of student life and planning at Clemson University, and several student affairs positions at Morehouse College.
“Dr. Shamburger will be an asset to our leadership team,” Vincent said. “In addition to having extensive higher education experience and a proven commitment to the betterment of society, he has conducted critical research on faith-based Historically Black Colleges and Universities. He understands our institution’s past, and he is committed to helping us move forward.”
“I am excited to join the Talladega College family and help to advance Dr. Vincent’s vision for the institution,” Shamburger said. “I have a passion for success and sustainability and the critical scholarship emerging from the rich legacies of our Historically Black Colleges and Universities.” He is also an HBCU alum whose dissertation research focused on leadership, faith, and spirituality at church-affiliated HBCUs.
A native of Winston-Salem, N.C., Shamburger graduated from Northeastern University in Boston, completing a Bachelor of Science in political science with a dual minor in psychology and African American studies. He earned a master’s degree in leadership and administration from the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta and a Doctor of Philosophy in higher education administration from Iowa State University.
In addition to his professional experiences, he holds memberships in several organizations, including Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Golden Key International Honour Society, National Association of Student Personnel Administrators, National Society of Collegiate Scholars (Distinguished Member), and Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society. He is a fellow of the Lambda/Mu Cohort of the Higher Education Leadership Foundation (HELF) - Leadership Institute and serves on the editorial board of the Journal of African American Males in Education. He also served as a consultant to Project S.T.O.P., a 1995 “Points of Light” award-winning program which developed services and promoted the self-development of formerly incarcerated males in Boston. Project S.T.O.P. worked to change the attitudes of its constituency by building self-esteem, strengthening pride, providing education, combating social problems, and helping to maintain and rebuild the family structure.
Shamburger will join the Talladega College staff in February 2023.