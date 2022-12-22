 Skip to main content
Talladega College hires Shamburger as vice president, chief of staff

Talladega College President Dr. Gregory J. Vincent has appointed Dr. Kenyatta N. Shamburger as vice president and chief of staff in the Office of the President. Shamburger will report directly to President Vincent and will serve as liaison to the board of trustees while  holding the rank of associate professor.

shamburger

Dr. Kenyatta N. Shamburger

Shamburger comes to Talladega College from Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he served in the same position he will take at Talladega. His previous administrative experiences include assistant dean of students and director of multicultural student affairs at Iowa State University, director of student life and planning at Clemson University, and several student affairs positions at Morehouse College.