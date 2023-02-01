 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega College hires new dean of chapel

Rev. Cameron Rashad Thomas

Rev. Cameron Rashad Thomas

The Rev. Cameron Rashad Thomas has been named assistant vice president/dean of chapel at Talladega College.

Thomas comes to Talladega College from Samford University, where he served as director of diversity enrichment and relations.  Prior to directing the university’s diversity initiatives, he served as a multicultural recruiter in Samford University’s admissions office. During his tenure at the university, he also oversaw the formation and development of the institution’s Ragland Scholars; taught rhetoric and Biblical foundations; and managed the diversity development grant program through the Office of Diversity and Intercultural Initiatives.