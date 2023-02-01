Talladega College hires new dean of chapel

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Rev. Cameron Rashad Thomas has been named assistant vice president/dean of chapel at Talladega College.
Thomas comes to Talladega College from Samford University, where he served as director of diversity enrichment and relations. Prior to directing the university’s diversity initiatives, he served as a multicultural recruiter in Samford University’s admissions office. During his tenure at the university, he also oversaw the formation and development of the institution’s Ragland Scholars; taught rhetoric and Biblical foundations; and managed the diversity development grant program through the Office of Diversity and Intercultural Initiatives.
He currently serves as first vice president of theNortheast State Convention of the Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention.
Thomas accepted his call into the ministry at age 14 and, in 2013, at age 20, he became the youngest pastor in the history of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cropwell.
Prior to joining Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Thomas served as a youth pastor at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Lincoln under Reverend Everett B. Kelley. He also served as a youth pastor at Galilee Baptist Church in Gadsden under Dr. G. E. Robinson.
“Talladega College is committed to providing a holistic, student-centered academic experience that nurtures the mind, body and spirit,” said Talladega College Senior Vice President for Student Life and Success Dr. Pernella Rowena Deams. “In his role as assistant vice president/dean of chapel, Rev. Thomas will help fulfill this commitment by offering spiritual guidance, supporting mental health initiatives, and providinginstruction for the campus community.”
Thomas is a graduate of Samford University, where he was the first in history to serve two consecutive terms as Student Government Association (SGA) president.
After receiving a bachelor’s degree in religion with a marketing minor, he went on to earn a Master of Divinity from Beeson Divinity School at Samford University. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in preaching at Baylor University.
He earned a certificate in diversity and inclusion from Cornell University and an inclusion in the workplace certificate from the University of South Florida, Muma College of Business. Thomas is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
In addition to lecturing and preaching throughout the southern region, Thomas serves on the board of directors for several nonprofits.Birmingham Business Journalrecognized Thomas as its NextGenBHM Workforce and Education honoree in 2021.
He is the proud husband of Mrs. Terah Stockdale Thomas.