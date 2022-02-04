Talladega College graduate wins podiatry award in North Carolina

TALLADEGA — Dr. Dekarlos M. Dial, a 1998 graduate of Talladega College, recently received the Edwin B. Martin Jr. Podiatrist of the Year award in North Carolina. It is given in recognition of leadership and loyalty to the profession.
It has been presented to 12 recipients since its inception in the early 1980s. The award is presented to a member of the North Carolina Foot and Ankle Society who has served and continues to serve the profession in an exemplary manner.
Dial said he is honored to have received such a prestigious award and appreciates the integrity of the process for recipient selection.
“It was never my intention to receive an award for my sacrifices,” he said. “My wife, Dr. Tasha Dial, has been extremely supportive and understanding of my endeavors, and without the love from her and my children, Madison and C.J., such accomplishments would be insurmountable.”
Dial is trained in foot and ankle surgery, serves as an assistant professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Wake Forest School of Medicine, and director/chair of Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Podiatry Department in Winston-Salem, NC.
He graduated from Talladega College with a degree in biology. Dial feels that attending the college was by far his finest decision.
“I was able to receive a solid education, in a nurturing environment with devoted professors that cultivated discipline and success,” he said. “I encourage all students attending the College to continue to strive for excellence and to take advantage of all educational opportunities available.”