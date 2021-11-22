Talladega College freshman psychology major publishes a book

TALLADEGA — Thubelihle Nkiwane, a freshman majoring in psychology at Talladega College, recently published her first book, "To the Inner-Most Self."
According to Nkiwane, the book is a guide that will assist young people in developing a sense of identity and self-worth. She was inspired to write the novel after recalling her initial encounter with depression.
“I lost my mother at the age of 4,” Nkiwane said. “When I look back at some of the obstacles that I faced at that age, I realize that I was showing signs of depression but no one knew what it was at that time.”
She said that even though our adversities as individuals differ, the adversity she faced has helped her put together advice and counsel in her book that can help other youth facing instability and chaos in their own lives.
In her early teens, she grappled with cultivating a sense of identity and defining what she describes as her "inner self." Nkiwane used her adversities to fuel her passion for helping others overcome issues that often plague the lives of many worldwide.
“The book is my version of the simple truth, and it offers advice about how to maneuver through internal struggles that we all face,” she said. “You will endure periods of confusion in terms of your identity and a sense of belonging, but after you develop a strong internal state, your external world will prosper.”
For more information about the book, her journey in compiling it, or how to purchase the book, contact Thubelihle Nkiwane via email at nathinkiwane@gmail.com.