Talladega College formally cuts the ribbon for new multipurpose field

TALLADEGA — Talladega College’s recent period of growth continued Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new multipurpose field on campus.
Although the field was striped like a football field and one of the afternoon’s speakers made references to goal posts that were on order, the area dedicated Friday is still a multipurpose field, not a football field.
According to acting College President Lisa Long, the board of trustees is set to make a decision on reviving the football program at Talladega College pending the results of a feasibility study. The study was originally due this month, but because of unforeseen circumstances likely will be delayed until January.
In the meantime, it will serve as a practice field for the school’s soccer team and marching band, which currently have to practice off campus, as well as for intramural sports and a resource for the community.
“We’re very excited,” Long said after the ceremony.
Scenes from a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new multipurpose field on the campus of Talladega College.
The opening of the field showed what college board of trustees chairman Dr. Isaiah Hugley called “momentum."
"As I was travelling here today from Atlanta, I was thinking about momentum, and where this school was 12 years ago," he said. "There were some who were looking for this institution to close. Enrollment was down to just over 200 students.
"This is a great day for Talladega, and a great day for Talladega College. Momentum: our accreditation was just renewed, with no findings, for the next 10 years. This school continues to be recognized for academic excellence, and now we have record enrollment, a masters program, new buildings and facilities.
"We have a state of the art museum, a new student center, a new dorm. We have an awesome band that plays on big stages, on national stages, an awesome band and an awesome choir. And now we have this multipurpose field , on turf, because we also have an awesome board, an engaged board, and an acting president who is serious about her work and who loves this institution. Together, we will continue to move forward, to use that momentum to protect our brand.”
Acting vice president for student affairs Anthony Jones Jr. and athletics director Kevin Heron also pointed out how far the school had come in the past few years.
“I came here in 2009,” Heron said. “I remember what it looked like. But there is love and energy here, a striving for excellence, and this is what they have done, with the board and with Dr. Long pushing forward.”
GameDay of Trussville designed the field. There will eventually be lights and fencing put up and, if the football program does go forward, additional stands and locker rooms as well.