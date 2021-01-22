Talladega College enjoyed special relationship with Hank Aaron

Baseball fans the world over mourned the passing of Hank Aaron on Friday, as one of the greatest to ever play the game.
But the home run king and Hall of Famer was a lot more than a baseball player to many, including Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins.
“Hank Aaron was not only a sports legend, but a devoted philanthropist and an advocate for higher education,” Hawkins said in a prepared statement issued Friday afternoon. “His generosity made it possible for thousands of students to enroll in college and graduate. Here at Talladega College, he and his wife, Billye, established a $500,000 endowed scholarship that has had a tremendous impact.”
Hawkins added that Aaron was a "personal friend of mine."
"He was very receptive when I approached him about helping Talladega College students," Hawkins said. "I am so grateful for the support that he and Mrs. Aaron have provided for our students and students across the nation. I first met Hank when I served as president at Texas College, his wife’s alma mater. I was immediately inspired by their profound generosity and their impact on the lives of students.
"While the world will definitely remember him for his amazing athletic skills, thousands of college students will remember Hank Aaron for his remarkable generosity. On behalf of the Talladega College family, I extend my sincere condolences to Mrs. Aaron and the entire Aaron family.”
The Aarons first visited Talladega College for Founders’ Day 2013, and presented the college with a $104,000 check through their “Chasing the Dream” Foundation. Both Aarons were awarded honorary doctorates at that time, according to published accounts.
They returned the following year with another $104,000 check, and continued to make donations after that. By 2017, the endowment had reached $500,000, and the college awarded the first three scholarships funded by the Aarons and their foundation.