Talladega College cybersecurity curriculum gets $1 million boost

The cybersecurity curriculum at Talladega College is getting a boost through a $1 million gift from the Scripps Family Fund for Education and the Arts.
What college President Dr. Gregory J. Vincent describes as a “transformative gift” will help officials establish a cybersecurity center.
“Given the evolution of technology and the exponential increase in data breaches and other cyber threats, the demand for cybersecurity professionals is rising rapidly. Thanks to the generosity of The Scripps Family Fund for Education and the Arts, the college will be better positioned to address this need while simultaneously increasing awareness of careers in cybersecurity; expanding diversity and research in the field; and promoting online safety,” Vincent said.
“Through our partnership with The Scripps Family Fund for Education and the Arts, the college will expand its presence and impact in this critical arena,” he added.
Foundation Advisor Linda Marshall said, "The Scripps Family Fund for Education and the Arts is pleased to partner with Talladega College in the development of the Cyber Security Center with this donation to support the creation of the Center and student scholarships. We believe the Center will be an important addition to Talladega College as well as the local community.”
The college currently offers a bachelor of arts degree in cybersecurity, which prepares graduates to compete in careers such as incident response and business continuity analysis, information systems analysis, programming, network engineering, security analysis, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing and enterprise consulting.
The institution also has an online Master of Science in Computer Information Systems (MSCIS), which offers a cybersecurity concentration.