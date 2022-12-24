 Skip to main content
Talladega College cybersecurity curriculum gets $1 million boost

tc cybersecurity

Talladega College President Gregory J. Vincent, alumna Dr. Essye B. Miller, First Lady Kimberly Wilson Vincent and Dr. Kristie L. Kenney stand with a facsimile check from the Scripps family.

 Submitted photo

The cybersecurity curriculum at Talladega College is getting a boost through a $1 million gift from the Scripps Family Fund for Education and the Arts.

What college President Dr. Gregory J. Vincent describes as a “transformative gift” will help officials establish a cybersecurity center.