Talladega College commencement holds special meaning for Taylor Danielle Hammonds family

TDE Grads #1.jpg

Taylor Danielle Hammonds and her maternal grandmother, Yvonne Estell McElderry, pictured during the Talladega College Commencement and Reunion weekend.

 

This year’s Talladega College commencement the first weekend in May marked the third generation of “Degans” in the family of Taylor Danielle Hammonds. 

Her family’s legacy at Talladega College began in the fall of 1969 when her grandmother, Yvonne Estell McElderry, started at the college as a first-generation student.

Taylor Danielle Hammonds and her maternal grandmother, Yvonne Estell McElderry, pictured during the Talladega College Commencement and Reunion weekend.