Talladega College commencement holds special meaning for Taylor Danielle Hammonds family

This year’s Talladega College commencement the first weekend in May marked the third generation of “Degans” in the family of Taylor Danielle Hammonds.
Her family’s legacy at Talladega College began in the fall of 1969 when her grandmother, Yvonne Estell McElderry, started at the college as a first-generation student.
Now, 50 years later, in addition to her own graduation, Taylor had the honor of witnessing her grandmother receive her golden diploma, as well as celebrating the 45th class reunion of her aunt, Martha Hill, and the 30th class reunion of her mother, Erica Estell-Hammonds.
The Talladega College family roots run deep within Taylor’s genes
Her maternal family proudly boasts having at least 40 family members who have attended and or graduated from TC. Taylor also has two uncles (her mother’s brothers) who are graduates of TC. These include Roger T. Frazier, class of 2005; and Ira J. McElderry II, class of 2009.
Taylor’s paternal great-great-grandfather, the late William D. Frazier, graduated from TC and later taught there until he retired. His daughter, who is Taylor’s great-aunt, the late Dr. Fannie Ella Frazier-Hicklin, is a TC graduate, class of 1940, and Taylor’s great- grandfather, the late William D. Frazier, Jr., also attended TC.
Taylor was no stranger to the TC campus; she visited the campus often while growing up in Talladega because of her family’s strong connection to the school.
After attending at least two community colleges, Taylor realized TC is where she was meant to be.
While matriculating at TC, Taylor has been a member of the Talladega College Choir and was inducted into the Alpha Chi Honors Society, the Delta Omicron National Society of Leadership and Success, as well as the Presidential Honor Society for maintaining excellent grades.
Taylor graduated Magna Cum Laude May 6, 2023, bachelor’s degree in child development and instruction, with her grandmother, who was a class of 1973 Golden Diploma recipient this year.
Taylor said she and her family enjoyed this year’s alumni weekend to the fullest, celebrating with her peers, family, and friends. Special T-shirts were designed for their family to acknowledge their connection with the college, stating “We Are More than Family We Are a Legacy.”