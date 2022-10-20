Talladega College band accepts invitation to play in London in 2024

TALLADEGA — The Talladega College Marching Tornadoes have accepted an invitation to play in front of what might be their largest audience yet.
At a special assembly Thursday afternoon, the band accepted an invitation to march in the London New Year's Day Parade for 2024. According to parade founder and chairman Robert Bone, the London New Year Parade bills itself as the Greatest Event in the Greatest City in the World, and every year the event draws numbers that justify that claim. The parade features between 9,000 and 9,500 performers from countries around the world, compared to about 4,200 that participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.
About three quarters of a million viewers will line the parade route and take the event in person, while another estimated 350 million will watch on television.
“Every year, we ask people at the parade what their favorite parts are, what they want to see more of and what they wouldn’t mind seeing less of. College and high school marching bands from America are always among the most popular. We don’t really have those in England, because we play proper football, and we don’t need a band to make the matches more entertaining,” said Westminster Mayor and Senior Patron Duncan Sandys, who is also, as it happens, the great-grandson of Winston Churchill.
The parade route covers Piccadilly, Regents Street, Pall Mall, Trafalgar Square and Whitehall in the center of London.
The London delegation was completed by Jonathan Whaley, director of international participation.
Sandys presented the students with a brief history and folklore of some of the sites they will be marching past.
“It is said that if the bells in Elizabeth Tower, where Big Ben is, chime 13 times, the lions in Trafalgar Square will come to life. If this happens, I can only advise you to run for your life,” he said.
He also passed along some advice from King Charles I shortly before he was beheaded. The soon to be late monarch requested an extra undershirt, so that he would not be seen shivering in the London January weather.
Also during the presentation, a senior trumpet player in the band was presented with an umbrella, which he is expected to keep with him at all times until the parade. Bone said that the umbrella was meant to forestall any rain while the parade was actually going on.
Talladega College Senior Vice President for Institutional Advancement Dr. Kristie Kenney said Thursday that the invitation “positions Talladega College on an international level that combines with (college president) Dr. Gregory Vincent’s vision for the school. The world will not only get to see a phenomenal band, but they will see Talladega College students representing their school and the United States. They have worked hard for this opportunity, and we as a school are more than happy to support them on their educational journey. We look forward to their success.”
Shortly after the marching band program was revived at Talladega College, the Marching Tornadoes snagged an invitation to the 2017 inaugural parade in Washington, D.C. The trip to London will be their first performance overseas, however.