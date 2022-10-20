 Skip to main content
Talladega College band accepts invitation to play in London in 2024

Tqalladega College Champs_17.jpg

The Talladega College Marching Tornadoes play at a campus event in 2021.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The Talladega College Marching Tornadoes have accepted an invitation to play in front of what might be their largest audience yet.

At a special assembly Thursday afternoon, the band accepted an invitation to march in the London New Year's Day Parade for 2024. According to parade founder and chairman Robert Bone, the London New Year Parade bills itself as the Greatest Event in the Greatest City in the World, and every year the event draws numbers that justify that claim. The parade features between 9,000 and 9,500 performers from countries around the world, compared to about 4,200 that participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.