Talladega College art museum now has a painting of its benefactor

Just before the COVID-19 virus shut down so much last year, a large crowd turned out at Talladega College for the dedication and grand opening of the William R. Harvey Museum of Art.
The museum was built specifically to house the Hale Woodruff Amistad Murals that have been on display since the 1930s.
Hampton College President Dr. William R. Harvey, an avid art collector himself, provided much of the initial funding for the state-of-the-art facility, and the building is named for him.
Now the museum’s collection includes a portrait of its namesake, painted by an alum of his school.
Jeromyah Jones is a 30-year-old, 2011 Hampton College graduate, according to his biography.
“One evening I received a phone call from Dr. Harvey’s office," the biography quotes Jones as saying. "I’ll never forget that day because I was at the library and missed the call. But when I listened to the voicemail, and his secretary said President Harvey wanted to speak with me, I immediately called him back. That’s when he told me that a number of artists wanted to paint his portrait for the new museum that is named after him, and he thought about me. For a president of his stature and avid art collector such as him to commission me to portray him for this historical museum was truly an honor.”
In a prepared statement, Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said, “The return of the Amistad Murals to Talladega College will go down in history as one of the most significant events of the 21st century. Dr. Harvey’s vibrant portrait, which sits in the lobby of the museum named in his honor, is an enduring reminder of how one individual’s generosity can help shape the course of history.”
In addition to his own work, Jones is also well-known for collaborations with his father, Jerome W. Jones. The two most recently worked together on “I Am 400,” a banner consisting of 69 portraits of African-American culture and the civil rights movement currently touring schools and libraries across the country.