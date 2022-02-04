Talladega College appoints director of institutional research/effectiveness

TALLADEGA — Talladega College has appointed Jill Ellis as director of institutional research/effectiveness.
Before she assumed her current role at Talladega College, Ellis served as the director of Institutional, Research, Assessment, & Planning at Spelman College for nearly 10 years.
“My immediate goal at Talladega College is to become acquainted with all the existing institutional effectiveness/research processes and assess how I can work with campus partners to strengthen and improve them,” Ellis said, according to a news release.
For nearly 20 years, Ellis has collaborated with college leadership to optimize and advance various institutional interests and strategic directions. She has also guided the continuous reporting and assessment of administrative objectives and student learning outcomes in all degree programs and student affairs programming.
Under her leadership Spelman, the school was catapulted to the national heights in institutional research, including the recipient of several regional awards for fact books, online course evaluations, and assessment of student engagement.
She was also recruited by the Technical College System of Georgia to resolve several accreditation issues at a member institution; Ellis helped to resolve those issues in less than two years without further monitoring.
In addition to a list of merits, Ellis served as a peer reviewer for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools for 10 years. She assisted colleges with ensuring quality and consistency to meet accreditation requirements for annual, initial, reaffirmation, and fifth-year reports. She was one of 35 national IPEDS Educators who provided training to other colleagues to complete the IPEDS surveys for several years.
According to Ellis, her past accomplishments have prepared her to serve as a strong proponent of team building to strengthen the interdependency of an organization.
“Ultimately, we want the best representation of Talladega College, and I am excited to do my part and appreciate the opportunity,” she said.