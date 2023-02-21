Talladega College applying for NCAA membership

Talladega College is poised to make the transition to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II.
Talladega College Vice President and Athletics Director Michael Grant announced that Talladega College President Gregory J. Vincent and the board of trustees made the decision to pursue NCAA membership, and the college has submitted its application.
“This is a strategic and transformative move that will strengthen our athletic programs and elevate our brand,” said Grant. “Most importantly, joining NCAA Division II will benefit our student-athletes by expanding opportunities for them to train, compete and reach their full potential in academics and athletics.”
“In every major decision that we make, we consider how the decision will impact our students and how it aligns with our commitment to being a student-centered institution. NCAA Division ll shares our values and dedication to excellence in academics and sports,” Vincent said. “After extensive research and careful consideration, we have determined that the NCAA would be an excellent fit for Talladega College.”
One of the charter members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) in 1913, the Tornadoes will explore a return to the SIAC membership for most of its current 18 competitive teams. Plans are underway to add at least three new sports teams.
Currently, Talladega College competes in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Talladega joined the SSAC in 2021 after spending most of the previous two decades in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference of the NAIA.
NCAA Division II was established in 1973 as an intermediate level between the larger Division I schools and the smaller, scholarship-free schools in Division III. Other NCAA Division II teams in Alabama include the Alabama Huntsville Chargers, the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks, Miles Golden Bears, Montevallo Falcons, Spring Hill Golden Tigers and West Alabama Tigers.