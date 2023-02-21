 Skip to main content
Talladega College applying for NCAA membership

Talladega College is poised to make the transition to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II.   

Talladega College Vice President and Athletics Director Michael Grant announced that Talladega College President Gregory J. Vincent and the board of trustees made the decision to pursue NCAA membership, and the college has submitted its application.