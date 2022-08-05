 Skip to main content
Talladega College announces two senior leaders

Dr. Kristie L. Kenney and Sama A. Mondeh

Dr. Kristie L. Kenney, left, and Sama A. Mondeh, right.

Dr. Kristie L. Kenney and Sama A. Mondeh have been named to senior leadership roles at Talladega College.

College President Dr. Gregory Vincent announced Thursday that he had named Kenney senior vice president for institutional advancement, strategic initiatives and communications and Mondeh has been named senior vice president for finance and campus operations.