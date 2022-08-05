Talladega College announces two senior leaders

Dr. Kristie L. Kenney and Sama A. Mondeh have been named to senior leadership roles at Talladega College.
College President Dr. Gregory Vincent announced Thursday that he had named Kenney senior vice president for institutional advancement, strategic initiatives and communications and Mondeh has been named senior vice president for finance and campus operations.
“Both Dr. Kinney and Mondeh have an impressive breadth of knowledge and experience,” Vincent said. “They are strategic thinkers and transformational leaders who have consistently demonstrated impeccable judgment and a proven commitment to advancing the college.”
Kenney had previously served as the college’s vice president for institutional advancement, where her strategic development plan resulted in fiscal 2022 seeing the highest total annual giving in five years. The college also saw an immediate increase in employee giving and an impressive increase in alumni giving as well. She hopes to build upon these successes in her expanded role.
“Talladega College is one of America’s great Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and I am thrilled to serve during such an exciting time in Talladega’s history,” she said. “Education is a driver of change and opportunity, and this new role will enable me to continue my current efforts and work in a broader stroke within philanthropy by connecting and implementing programs strategically with president Vincent’s presidential priorities.”
Before coming to Talladega, she had served as director of annual giving for Christian City Inc. in Union City, Ga., where she provided leadership for a comprehensive annual giving program, with a fundraising goal of more than $3 million. She also served as executive director of the Jackson State University Development Foundation, where she managed a budget of over $100 million at the school where she earned her doctorate in urban education.
She has a master of science degree in higher education — college administration and leadership from Perdue University Global; and a bachelor’s in agricultural science from Tennessee State. She also has a fundraising management certificate from the Center for Philanthropy at Indiana University, and is a 2021 Millennium Leadership Initiative Fellow with the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.
Mondeh has worked to implement sound financial systems for institutions of higher learning for more than 20 years. He previously worked for Talladega College as a senior vice president for administration and finance and as a consultant. In his new position, he will provide vision and leadership for the Division of Administration and Finance as he develops long- and short-range financial plans.