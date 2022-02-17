Talladega College announces speaker for annual Opening Convocation

Talladega College will celebrate Black History Month 2022 with the annual Opening Convocation on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the DeForest Chapel.
This year’s speaker is Dr. Emmitt Y. Riley III, an associate professor of political science and African studies at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. According to his biography, he earned his masters and doctorate in political science at the University of Mississippi, where he specialized in American politics and international relations. He also holds a master’s degree in political science from Jackson State University and two bachelor’s degrees from Mississippi State University in English and political science.
According to a release from Talladega College announcing the event, he is an expert in American politics, Black politics, legislative politics and racial attitudes. According to the release, in 2018, he was named the Anna Julia Cooper Teacher of the Year by the National Conference of Black Political Scientists. In 2020, he received the Fannie Lou Hamer Award for Service from the National Conference of Black Political Scientists and the G. Bromley Oxnam Award for Service the following year. He has written several peer-reviewed articles and book chapters, and his work has been published in the Journal of Black Studies, the Journal of Race and Policy and the National Review of Black Politics.
“I look forward to him empowering our students as we honor the paramount achievements of pioneers and trail blazers throughout history. … We are Black history," Acting College President Dr. Lisa Long said. "I am excited to celebrate the diligence and perseverance of our students during an occasion that also highlights the contributions of individuals who chartered paths in a society that was once not designed for us to succeed.”
The event will also include an initiation ceremony for the new Presidential Honor Society members, a group consisting of students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
All safety guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be observed during the ceremony.