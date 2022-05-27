Talladega College announces national certification, grant worth more than $4 million

Talladega College issued two news releases Friday outlining accomplishments in the school’s technology programs: one is a national certification, and the other is a grant worth almost $4.5 million.
The grant is courtesy of EON Reality, which bills itself as the international leader in augmented and virtual reality based knowledge and skills transfer for industry and education, according to the release. The company is partnering with Talladega College to introduce students and faculty to the knowledge metaverse.
“This partnership would provide students with the necessary skills to become more adept in the vastly growing world of technology," Acting College President Dr. Lisa Long said. "Our mission is to equip our graduates for the global community through academic excellence, moral values, community service and professional development. EON-XR has assisted us in holding true to that promise.”
Added Dan Lejerska, founder of EON-XR: “Partnering with Talladega College will demonstrate the company’s impact on liberal arts institutions and serve as an example to other( historically black colleges and universities) looking to join the metaverse.”
According to the release, the collaborative program will enable professors to offer hand-on training to their students without being present in the classroom. In addition, EON-XR can supplement traditional training and education methods by introducing user-friendly, immersive lessons and content.
The release said this platform also enables educators, trainers, employers and other users to create augmented reality and virtual reality lessons without coding or advanced technological knowledge.
The total in-kind grant program is valued at $4,462,913.
The other release announces that Talladega College has been designated as a National Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. The designation is valid through 2027, after which the college will have to reapply.
“This designation will equip our students with essential skills in today’s job market,” Long said. “I am extremely grateful to Dr. Syed Raza and a host of other contributors for their hard work in ensuring that the college remains a viable resource throughout the state and local community.”
The certification process was led by the school’s computer science department.