Talladega College announces convocation details

Talladega College’s annual opening convocation will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the DeForest Chapel.
This year’s event will be a little different from past convocations, combining the usual event with an induction ceremony for the Presidential Honor Society and an observance of Constitution Day as well.
This year’s convocation speaker will be Travis Mitchell, senior vice president and chief content officer for Maryland Public Television. Mitchell has more than 20 years of media experience, both in Maryland and, previously as the chief content officer for University of North Carolina television. Before that, he was a member of the UNC-TV board of directors.
According to his biography, during his time with the public television station (in North Carolina), he provided editorial vision and garnered support for UNC-ATV’s editorial services and programming on its four TV channels and online properties.
“It is important that we celebrate the achievements of our students," Acting College President Dr. Lisa Long was quoted as saying in the release. "Their dedication and academic perseverance warrant immense recognition.”
More than 139 students met the criteria for induction, earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Attendees will also learn the history of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, as required of all institutions of higher learning that receive federal funding.
This year’s opening convocation will be in person, but all safety guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in effect.