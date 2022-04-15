Talladega closing in on Main Street status

Talladega is moving ever closer to becoming a Main Street Alabama Designated Community.
Main Street Alabama helps member communities leverage local assets to revitalize their districts. Becoming a Main Street Alabama Designated Community would give Talladega access to Main Street’s expertise in organization, promotion, design and economic vitality. A diverse group of city leaders and volunteers have been working for over a year to prepare Talladega for the Main Street Alabama membership application process.
“The membership (application) process is extensive, but Talladegans are getting excited about the possibility of joining an organization that can help revive our city,” said City Manager Seddrick Hill.
The city is already a member of the Main Street Alabama Network Community, which helps prepare cities for the Main Street application process. In January 2021, nine Talladegans attended a training workshop in Birmingham for network communities. Representatives of the city attended another meeting in Wetumpka in October.
“To be considered for membership, we have had to show that we are serious about revitalizing the community," Hill said. "Over the past year, the city has made capital improvements, implemented extensive cleaning and beautification initiatives, and increased support for events that enrich the community and attract tourism dollars. We have also adopted ordinances and resolutions that directly or indirectly promote economic growth.”
Those include ordinances raising the lodging tax for hotels and motels by two percent and another that defines junk, debris, rubbish and scrap and lays out where they can and cannot be placed. Hill said the former “is a way to raise needed funds without burdening residents." While the latter “helps us to build a cleaner, more attractive city by reducing blight.”
Resolutions include statements from the council in support of local business incentives and support for current and future services for senior citizens.
“We want business and industry to know that Talladega is a great place to work, play and live,” Hill said.” We also want people to know that Talladega is a great place to retire. … Senior citizens in Alabama do not pay state property tax or income tax on government and private pension benefits (or) Social Security.”
After the October meeting, Hill said. "Our commitment to this process demonstrates that the city of Talladega, city council members and community leaders are serious about transforming our community. We are committed to restoring a sense of pride in our Talladega, and Main Street Alabama would definitely help us reach that goal.”
Hill notes that the Talladega Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony and Block Party, which will be held on April 22 at Davey Allison Memorial Park, is an example of the type of events that Main Street encourages.
“Tourists who are at Talladega Superspeedway for race weekend are more likely to venture into town and shop because of the induction ceremony and block party," he said. "Also, the induction of Clint Bowyer into the Walk of Fame will bring national attention to our city."
Talladega is also vying with several other Alabama cities, including Leeds, for admission into the program. The city must complete an online application by May 9 and give an oral presentation to the selection committee May 25. New cities accepted into the program are announced June 1.
There are currently 23 Main Street Alabama communities, including Oxford, Anniston and Heflin.
According to their website, “Our state recognizes the importance of our downtowns in preserving history, celebrating diversity, and providing economic opportunity. To that end, we created Main Street Alabama in 2010. Main Street Alabama is a truly unique model, based on time-tested techniques, unified by partners across the state with the mission to rebuild Alabama's traditional commercial districts. Main Street Alabama knows that flowing throughout this great state's downtowns is a strong economic opportunity that couples with the warmth, charm and bold dreams of Alabamians across the state. In a few short years, Main Street Alabama has expanded to include small towns, cities, and commercial districts across the state into a network of volunteers, professionals, and partners with simple goals: to provide training, networking, and educational opportunities to galvanize community leaders, merchants, and citizens with tools necessary to help turn their downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts into powerful economic development engines.”
For more information about Main Street Alabama, visit https://www.mainstreetalabama.org/