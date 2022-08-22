 Skip to main content
Talladega cleans up at annual Awards of Excellent program

Talladega was well represented last week at Main Street Alabama’s ninth annual Awards of Excellence program in Opelika.

The city itself was honored as one of this year’s new members, and local entrepreneur and developer Kevin Smith was awarded the 2021-2022 Main Street Hero award for his redevelopment efforts in his hometown.