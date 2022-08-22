Talladega cleans up at annual Awards of Excellent program

Talladega was well represented last week at Main Street Alabama’s ninth annual Awards of Excellence program in Opelika.
The city itself was honored as one of this year’s new members, and local entrepreneur and developer Kevin Smith was awarded the 2021-2022 Main Street Hero award for his redevelopment efforts in his hometown.
The city was also represented by Bruce Hancock of the Civilian Marksmanship Park, Jason DiSalvo of TOP Trails and Jimmy Williams of the Hall of Heroes Museum, among many others.
City Manager Seddrick Hill, Councilman Joe Power, City Planner Robert Buyher and public information officer Mary Sood represented the city government.
Main Street Alabama President and State Coordinator Mary Helmer Wirth and assistant state coordinator Trisha Black hosted the event.
“We celebrate the accomplishments of local Main Street programs,” Wirth said. “These programs represent small rural cities as well as larger, more urban communities. The diversity of these communities makes each one unique, each are working within their own capacity to improve, reinvigorate and revitalize their downtown or neighborhood commercial districts. We were inspired by local success stories and by the businesses, organizations and individuals who are dedicated to making their communities the best they can be.”
Hill spoke highly of Smith’s efforts in revitalizing Talladega’s historic court house square.
“Kevin Smith has made tremendous contributions to our community,” Hill said. “By renovating buildings in our historic square, spearheading monthly Second Saturday vendor events, promoting local businesses and hosting music events, he has helped make Talladega a better place to live, work and visit.”
The Awards of Excellence Banquet is part of a three day conference meant to bolster the efforts of Main Street communities in district revitalization efforts. This year’s event drew more than 1050 community leaders from across the state.