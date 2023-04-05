Talladega Civil Service Board to hear case of employee found blameless by department head but suspended by city manager

The Talladega Civil Service Board will hold a preliminary hearing Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. to determine whether or not an employee appeal can go forward.
According to documents filed in the case, the appeal is coming from Municipal Court Magistrate Scott King, whom City Manager Seddrick Hill suspended for 15 days without pay after King refused to issue a misdemeanor warrant through the court office.
By law, the Civil Service Board must hold a preliminary hearing to make sure that a complaint is timely filed and the relief requested is within the board’s authority.
A letter from Hill to King dated March 16 says “According to the Talladega City Handbook page 13 section B, an employee may be disciplined for unsatisfactory performance of assigned duties, violations of personnel policies, and other just causes. Also, disciplinary actions should be progressive, whenever possible, but the level of discipline is always dependent on the severity of the unacceptable action(s).”
Hill’s letter went on to tell King, “You are being suspended for 15 days without pay, effective immediately. It is our sincere hope that this suspension is met with understanding on your part. City of Talladega employees are expected to make good decisions and judgements that demonstrate his/her character, integrity, and values. During this suspension, I hope you will take the time to reflect on yourself, the decisions you have made, and the images that the city of Talladega employees should be displaying.”
To appeal the suspension to his department head, Municipal Court Clerk David Sparks, King followed the procedure outlined in the employee manual the same day he received the letter from Hill.
Sparks conducted a hearing into the matter the next day, March 17.
After discussing the matter with King, Sparks said he met with Hill, Municipal Court Judge Mark Nelson, police Chief Diane Thomas, Human Resources director Tana Faulkner and another employee from the human resources department.
In his letter to King, Sparks wrote “I was not aware of any unsatisfactory performance of assigned duty or of any violation of personnel policy or any other just cause that you may have committed … (Hill) initially told me that you were suspended for not issuing a warrant when you should have.” Hill also accused King of insubordination.
Sparks went on to write, “Hill told me that … in your meeting with him, you said that (if) you did not believe a victim, you would not issue a warrant. He further stated that a magistrate should not use their feelings in the warrant process. I am still unclear what feeling you used in the warrant process. You did not know the victim or suspect. There has been no complaint of improper behavior from you toward the victim. I have not been informed of any discourtesy shown by you toward the alleged victim. Just the denial of a warrant.
“Even after discussing this matter with … Hill, I can find no fault in your behavior.
“It is my recommendation to the City Manager and the Human Resource Director that you be returned to work immediately.”
Instead, Hill said, he held another hearing with King March 24 and overruled Sparks’ recommendation. Hill’s decision was confirmed in writing March 31, according to King’s letter to the board dated April 3.
“(The) remedy or correction I am seeking is that I be reinstated immediately, paid for the time I've missed, and to have this incident expunged from my Human Resources file.”
King added that he has no previous disciplinary actions in his file.
Should his case go forward, King would have to convince the board members that his punishment was arbitrary or capricious, not progressive in nature, or was otherwise inappropriate.
The board would have the authority to throw out the disciplinary action altogether, order a lesser action to be taken or uphold the original disciplinary action.
Either side would then have the right to appeal the board’s decision to Talladega County Circuit Court.