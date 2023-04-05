 Skip to main content
Talladega Civil Service Board to hear case of employee found blameless by department head but suspended by city manager

The Talladega Civil Service Board will hold a preliminary hearing Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. to determine whether or not an employee appeal can go forward. 

According to documents filed in the case, the appeal is coming from Municipal Court Magistrate Scott King, whom City Manager Seddrick Hill suspended for 15 days without pay after King refused to issue a misdemeanor warrant through the court office. 