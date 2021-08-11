Talladega Civil Service Board pays tribute to Horace Sims

TALLADEGA — The Talladega Civil Service Board paid tribute Wednesday to longtime board member Horace Sims, who announced that he was stepping down earlier this year.
Sims was appointed to the board after Talladega’s Civil Service act was overhauled by the state legislature in 2004, and has continued to serve ever since, most of that time as chairman.
“We are very appreciative of you joining us today, so that we can recognize your dedication to and support of this board and of the city of Talladega,” Sims' successor, Paul Chapman, said while presenting Sims with a resolution approved by the board. “We are proud of everything you have accomplished for this board and for this city.”
Said Sims: “I appreciate all of you. I know we all wanted to make a difference and I am happy to have been a part of that.”
Board attorney Mark Owsley said Wednesday: "His decisions are always informed by his faith. And the board has had to make some tough ones during his time, but you always knew he had that guidepost that he was watching. … I would say the consensus is that he is just an all around good guy.”
Added Board member WIll Twyman: “I have really enjoyed serving with you, and I just love you for all that you have done for the community.”
Sims’ contributions are not limited to his years of service on the board, either. The former East Side Head Start building, which now belongs to the city of Talladega, is named after him, based on his more than four decades long tenure as Executive Director of the Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne Counties.
During the half century it has been serving Talladega and surrounding counties, CAA has overseen a host of programs ranging from Head Start to weatherization programs. Over the years, they have also handled community food assistance, reading programs, a community gardening program, YES Ambassadors, utility bill assistance, computer classes, job training, child nutrition, food band referrals, transportation, prescription drug assistance and a host of others.
Sims was the first CAA director when the program was established by President Lyndon Johnson. Sims continued to serve for 44 years until he retired in 2011. The East Side Head Start building was named for him in 2012.
In addition, Owsley pointed out, Sims also played quarterback for Alabama A&M, something Owsley said he did not know in spite of years of sitting next to Sims and discussing college football before board meetings.
Board members Victor Wilson and Travis Ford could not be present for Wednesday’s meeting.
Also Wednesday, the board;
—Discussed the recently approved public information officer position that was approved by the City Council without input from the board. Owsley explained to City Manager Seddrick Hill that the law requires the board to be consulted about any change in the laws effecting employees, although the board does not have veto power over the city. The board’s not being consulted was an oversight, and the tone of the discussion between Hill and the board was congenial.
—Approved the minutes and invoices as submitted.
—Announced that their next meeting will be Nov. 10 at 3:30 p.m.