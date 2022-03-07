Talladega Civil Service Board explores revamping city service ordinance

The Talladega Civil Service Board voted 4-0 Friday to authorize attorney Mark Owsley to begin work on revamping the city’s civil service ordinance.
Board member Will Twyman was absent.
The city’s civil service ordinance was overhauled in 2004, both to make it compatible with the recently implemented city manager form of government and to curb some of the excess of the previous board, which had occasionally tried to prevent the city from filling vacant positions.
Under the current rules, the board’s only purpose is to hear appeals from employees who feel that their supervisors violated one of the city’s rules or regulations while imposing a disciplinary action. The board has the authority to reverse, lessen or uphold a disciplinary action if they determine that the rules were, in fact, violated.
Owsley said the board asked him to include language in the new law that would allow the board to review the city’s hiring and promotion practices as well, which are currently well outside their jurisdiction.
If the board approves the changes, Owsley said, they would be sent to the council, but would ultimately have to be approved by the state legislature.