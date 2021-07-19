Talladega City unanimously approves new water, sewer rates

The Talladega City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to approve a new set of water and sewer rates for residential, commercial and large commercial customers inside and outside the city limits.
The first step of the increase will go into effect Aug. 1, with further increases coming into effect Jan. 1 and Oct. 1 2022, and on Oct. 1 2023, 2024 and 2025.
The council heard a rather lengthy presentation on the new rates during their last meeting, but did not publicly discuss the new rates before voting on them Monday.
Under the old rates, the bill for residential service inside the city limits was based on a 3,000 gallon a month minimum; water was $15.66 a month for households using the minimum, and sewer was $16.66 a month. Households that used more than 3,000 gallons a month were charged an additional $3.64 per 100 gallons over the minimum per month.
Similarly, commercial properties in the city limits now pay a minimum $24.39 and 39 cents per 100 gallons for water, and $28.21 and 39 cents per 100 gallons for sewer. The current large commercial rate (for 10-inch and larger-water lines) is $30.42 and $5.90 per 1,000 gallons.
For residential service outside the city limits, water is now $19.56 a gallon up to the minimum and $4.59 per 1,000 gallons over the minimum; sewer is $20.56 a month up to the minimum, according to the city’s website. Commercial rates outside the city are currently $30.54 and $31.54 for water and sewer, respectively, with 49 cents per 100 gallons.
Large commercial rates outside the city limits are $38.23 up to the minimum and $743 per 1,000 gallons.
The first step in the increase will lower the base usage to 2,000 gallons across the board. For residential service inside the city limits, the rate will go up to $17.43 and $18.50 for water and sewer, respectively, up to the minimum, with $4.18 per 1,000 gallons over the minimum.
The base rates for commercial in the city limits will go to $27.13 and $28.21, with $0.441 per 100 gallons a month. Large commercial customers in the city limits will see their base bills increased to $32.73 and $33.81 for water and sewer, respectively, plus $6.78 per 1,000 gallons.
Residential rates outside the city limits will climb to $21,76 and $22.83, with $5.21 per 1,000 gallons over the minimum. Commercial rates outside the city will go to $33.98 and $35.06, with 57 cents per 100 gallons.
Large commercial customers outside the city limits will pay a minimum of $41.42 and $42.49 per month for water and sewer, with $8.55 per 1,000 gallons over the minimum.
The next increase will go into effect New Year’s Day, 2022. The first 2,000 gallons of water and sewer service for residential customers inside the city limits will be $18.73 and $19.89, respectively, with $4.50 per 1,000 gallons over per month.
The base rate for commercial water in the city limits will be $29.17 and sewer will be $30.32, with $0.474 per 100 gallons. The large commercial base rates in the city will be $35.19 and $36.34, plus $7.29 per 1,000 gallons.
Outside the city limits, the minimum for water will be $23.39 per month, and $24.55 per month for sewer. Overage will be $5.60 per 1,000 gallons.
For regular commercial properties outside the city limits, the base rate will go to $36.53 and $37.68 with $0.612 per 100 gallons. Large commercial rates outside the city will be $44.53 for water and $45.68 for sewer, with $9.19 per 1,000 gallons.
The next four increases will coincide with the city’s fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, and will involve 5 percent increases across the board.
The final step covered in the ordinance approved Monday is set to go into effect Oct. 1, 2025. At that time, residential rates inside the city limits will be $22.77 and $24.77 (water and sewer), with $5.46 per 1,000 gallons over 2,000.
The regular commercial rate inside the city limits will be $35.45 and $36.86 per month plus $0.576 per 100 gallons.
The large commercial rate will be $42.77 and $44.18 for water and sewer, plus $8.86 per 1,000 gallons.
For residences outside the city limits, the base rates will be $28.43 and $29.84, plus $6.81 per 1,000 gallons over the minimum.
Commercial rates outside the city limits will be $44.40 and $45.81, respectively, with $0.744 per 100 gallons. Large commercial rates outside the city limits will be $54.12 and $55.53 per month plus $11.17 over 1,000 gallons.
Water and sewer rates may also be adjusted to reflect changes in the Consumer Price Index as published by the U.S. Department of Labor. The ordinance also lays out relevant taxes and fee schedules.
As laid out in a council meeting earlier this month, the city’s water and sewer infrastructure is in desperate need of repair, with some crucial pieces of equipment now decades old and long past their expected usefulness. Altogether, the city will need to take on about $17 million worth of infrastructure projects that will keep the system functioning properly and maintained as it should be.
The rate increases alone will not cover the costs, but the city will likely refinance its existing bond debt and have to take on additional bond debt to accomplish what is needed.
There was no action taken regarding bond debt Monday.