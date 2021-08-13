Talladega city superintendent to teachers on in-service day: 'There is a change coming'

TALLADEGA — Teachers and other staff members at the Talladega City Schools assembled for their first in-service Friday with Superintendent Quentin Lee, preparing to follow up on one of the most unusual school years in memory.
“There is a change coming,” Lee said. “We tend to hate things the way they are, but we hate change, too. You can have a fixed mindset or growth mindset, where if you change your perception, you can change your experience.”
He also emphasized the new slogan that he hopes will define the city school experience with DEGA-NATION, or Determined, Educated, Goodwiled, Accountable — Never Accepting the Image of Normal. He also pointed out that his own journey would not have been possible without the aid of certain teachers throughout his life, starting with his kindergarten teacher.
State Rep. Steve Hurst presented Lee with a check for $5,000 and spoke briefly, along with Charmelle Lewis and Dr. Susan Williams Brown of the Alabama Education Association. Talladega High School Student La’Quez Weed also addressed the group.
But the centerpiece of Friday’s in-service was the recognition of a dozen “Leaders Who Lead” from throughout the system.
Those honored included Sirnovia Booker of Career Tech Center, Tammy Townsend of Houston Elementary School, Alisha Owens of C.L. Salter Elementary School, Mallory Turner (also the secondary teacher of the year for last year) of Talladega High School, Sandy Bones of Graham Elementary, Valerie Harris of R.L. Young, Keisha Ragland of Zora Ellis Junior High School, Arquetta Jackson of the Child Nutrition Program, maintenance supervisor Hal Davidson, bus driver Debra Dunaway, executive assistant Daphne Morris and technology supervisor Matt Fuller.