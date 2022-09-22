Talladega city Schools will be part of state system of supports

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
TALLADEGA — The Talladega City School System pulled out all of the stops Wednesday in announcing that they had been selected as an Alabama Multi-Tier System of Supports, Cohort 1 system.
During a presentation at Harwell Auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Quinten Lee introduced two routines from the Talladega High School Cheerleading Squad, poetry readings from two elementary school students and introduced a host of guests from the central office, the schools and various community partners.
Lee explained that the process of applying for MTSS, an initiative created by the state Board of Education, had been ongoing for some months.
“(The state) did a five-system pilot program last year, and we studied those programs and implemented several of them on our own beforehand,” he said. “Then we applied to be a part of Cohort 1, and we were one of the 33 systems in the state that were accepted.”
Sylacauga City Schools are also in Cohort 1 and also held their media blitz Wednesday.
Lee said some of the previously implemented programs include a revamped response to instruction process and tiers one through three classroom instruction data.
Kristie Shankles, an education specialist with the state Department of Education, said that part of the state department’s motto is “Every Child, Every Chance, Every Day.”
“We want to support all students, that’s why we’re here,” she said. “That’s why we set up this program, and the state board and the legislature understand that. This represents a five to eight year commitment, and we are here to ensure that the support is there for each individual district.”
Each of the 12 regions of the state will have a coach acting as “a hotel concierge. She won’t be able to get you tickets, but she can tell you where you can get them. And she will answer the phone.”
Talladega’s regional coach will be Shelley Bailey, who was also present and was introduced during the course of the afternoon.
Shankles went on to describe education as “kind of like a three-legged table, with family, community and schools all holding up their part. If you take one of the legs away, you start to wobble and will probably fall down at some point. And we want to see that support expand throughout the region, then into other regions and maybe even into other states. This multi-tiered approach is no longer strictly reactive, but is proactive. We have the supports you need in place before you have to react to something.”
She added, “Parents are critical partners in this, too. For the next five to eight years and beyond, we want to make sure we give parents and students a voice, just as we will be looking to faculty, staff and administrators. We want to establish academic, behavioral and foundational wellness based approaches to build resilience and problem solve. We will be looking at data from from teachers and community stakeholders to help you reach your goals.”
And all of this, she added, comes at absolutely no cost to the system. The state department of education will foot the bill for the entire program.