Talladega city Schools will be part of state system of supports

Cheerleaders participated in Wednesday's announcement.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City School System pulled out all of the stops Wednesday in announcing that they had been selected as an Alabama Multi-Tier System of Supports, Cohort 1 system.

During a presentation at Harwell Auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Quinten Lee introduced two routines from the Talladega High School Cheerleading Squad, poetry readings from two elementary school students and introduced a host of guests from the central office, the schools and various community partners.

Superintendent Quentin Lee participated in a presentation at Harwell Auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, 