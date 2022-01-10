Talladega City Schools set to go virtual for rest of week

Citing rising COVID-19 numbers, Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee announced Friday that all city schools would dismiss early on Monday and switch over to e-learning for the remainder of the week.
Students at Zora Ellis Junior High School and Talladega High School will be dismissed Monday at 11:30 a.m., while students at Graham, Houston, Young and Salter elementary schools will be dismissed at noon.
“Starting Jan. 11 through Jan. 14, all students will be placed on e-learning,” Lee said. “Students will receive instruction from their classroom teachers online. Students will be required to complete assignments and participate in class sessions as prescribed by their teachers. All teachers will have office hours to communicate with parents and students regarding classwork. Information regarding hours of availability for teachers will be provided on Monday…”
During e-learning, parents are asked to help make sure that students are completing their assignments. Attendance will be kept by teachers for grading purposes.
He added that school buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots will be parked throughout the city, and that the Child Nutrition Program will provide four days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Meals can be picked up at the school the student attends, with the exception of Graham Elementary students.
Students at Graham will pick up their meals at Ellis, Lee said.
“Safety of students and family is a top priority,” Lee said. “We will meet weekly as a district to assess the spread of COVID-19 and the impact on our community. As always, we remain committed to making decisions in the best interest of our students, families and employees. If there is a need to modify our plan, we will let our community know as soon as possible.”
For more information about the Child Nutrition Program or to reserve meals, please visit the CNP page of the district web site. A reservation is preferred, but not required.