Talladega City Schools set times for kindergarten registration

The Talladega City Schools will hold registration for kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year April 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at each of the system’s four elementary schools.
Students who are 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible to enroll.
Parents will be required to present certain documents when enrolling their children, including a certified birth certificate with the state seal, an Alabama certificate of immunization, a Social Security card and proof residence, according to a news release. Proof of residence can include a utility bill with a name or address on it or a lease agreement, but driver’s licenses and personal checks will not be accepted.
Parents of students living in Talladega County but outside the city may fill out an out of district application to be approved by the superintendent. There is no tuition cost for kindergarten.
If you are not sure which school zone you live in, you may call one of the elementary schools below:
—Graham Elementary, 256-315-5200
—Houston Elementary, 256-315-5800
—R.L. Young Elementary, 256-315-5888
—Salter Elementary, 256-315-5822