Talladega City schools set return to five-day in-person schedule

The Talladega City School system will be taking a step back toward normalcy halfway through this month, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon.
Beginning Feb. 15, the school system will return to an in-person five-day school week for A/B schedule students, according to the release. Students and staff will be required to wear masks and follow safety measures.
All city school students attended classes virtually through the month of January. In the first half of February, students either studied virtually or attended classes only two days a week on a staggered schedule.
The release said that any changes to a student’s current learning method, whether it's in-house or virtual, must be done through the school office as soon as possible.
In the release, the district and school administrators praised the efforts of teachers, parents and students.