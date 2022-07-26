Talladega City Schools set Back to School Bash

TALLADEGA — Talladega City Schools will host a Back to School Bash to usher in the new school year Aug. 6 at Mary Dumas Stadium from 4-6 p.m. According to Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee, vendor spaces are still available. There is no vendor fee required to participate.
Lee announced the upcoming bash during a meeting of the City Board of Education on Tuesday evening. He said that so far, local churches, food trucks, school administrators, athletes and both the Talladega City and Talladega College marching bands are on board to participate. Entry is free.
To register as a vendor, please visit the Talladega City Schools website, www.talladega-cs.net, the system’s Facebook page or call the central office at 256-315-5600.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board:
—Approved a policy regarding uncollected charged meals and bad checks that meets revised state regulations. Lee said the revisions deal exclusively with the Child Nutrition Program.
—Approved the student handbook for the coming year with a few minor revisions suggested by Board Member Jake Montgomery. The revisions deal with requirements for driving on campus and the policies regarding bullying/sexual harassment and grade changes. Lee said the policies are largely designed to empower teachers and principals.
—Held a first reading of a job description for elementary and secondary English language learner instructional assistant, which Lee said would meet the needs of a growing population in the system. Mailings to parents are already sent out in both English and Spanish.
—Held a first reading for a job description for a career coach. Currently, Lee said, Talladega City and Sylacauga City have had to share a job coach, but Talladega will soon be getting one of its own.
—Approved the list of athletic and other supplements for the coming year. A copy of the list was not available Tuesday, but will be published later.
—Hired Maida Davis as a fourth grade teacher at Houston, Amber Satcher as social studies teacher at Talladega High School and Jamari Staples as social studies teacher at Talladega High School.
—Rescinded an offer of employment to Reginald Middleton.
—Accepted the resignations of Marshanda Kinard, science teacher at Zora Ellis; April Noel, first grade at Salter and Edward Soldesi, math teacher at Zora Ellis Junior High.
—Hired Justin Evans as itinerant instructional aide.
—Amended the contract for R.L. Young secretary/bookkeeper Bonita Fomby.
—Corrected the date for a leave of absence for Angela Curry, instructional aide at Salter Elementary.
—Accepted the resignation of pre-K auxiliary teacher Ashley Popham.
—Transferred school nurses Ryan Stringfellow from Houston Salter and Valerie Swain from Salter to Houston.
—Removed a previously approved position for a health/driver’s education teacher.
—Heard Lee congratulate the first group of CareerLIFE interns who worked with the city of Talladega over the summer. “We got to see them shine, as always,” he said.
—Heard Lee announce the success of a recent administrator and coordinator retreat in Montgomery.
— Congratulated the staff of Ellis on successful presentations they recently made at a statewide conference in Mobile.