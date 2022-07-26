 Skip to main content
Talladega City Schools set Back to School Bash

Talladega City Schools teaser

The Central Office for Talladega City Schools.

 Buddy Roberts/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — Talladega City Schools will host a Back to School Bash to usher in the new school year Aug. 6 at Mary Dumas Stadium from 4-6 p.m. According to Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee, vendor spaces are still available. There is no vendor fee required to participate.

Lee announced the upcoming bash during a meeting of the City Board of Education on Tuesday evening. He said that so far, local churches, food trucks, school administrators, athletes and both the Talladega City and Talladega College marching bands are on board to participate. Entry is free.