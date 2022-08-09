Talladega City Schools presents mission statement, core values, test scores to BOE

TALLADEGA — Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee presented the Board of Education with a new mission statement and set of core values Tuesday, as well as good news concerning the system's test scores.
The system’s Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program Scores for elementary school students showed improvements across the board, Lee said. The scores were shown on a series of four color graphs, with red being the lowest scores, followed by yellow, green and blue.
District-wide, reading scores went from 23 percent in the red zone in 2021 to about 16 percent going into 2022. Red zone scores in math also decreased, although not by quite as much.
Students at R.L. Young Elementary had lower red scores and higher green scores to begin with, but still managed to decrease the former and increase the latter over the past year, while also significantly increasing the blue math scores.
C.L. Salter Elementary School had no blue scores in math last year, but added a few this year, Lee pointed out. That school also showed an increase in blue scores in reading as well as a visible reduction in red scores.
At Houston, there was improvement at both ends of the spectrum as well, with red percentages dropping and blue increasing.
The drop in red scores in math at Graham was particularly impressive, he said. Red reading scores were also down, and there were slight increases in blue scores in both categories.
The big red drop at Zora Ellis Junior High School was reading, where 25 percent had been in the red zone in 2021. That figure dropped a full 10 percent, to 15 percent last year. There was also a slight increase in blue scores. Red scores in math were also down, although not quite as much.
The iReady reading and math scores also showed from the beginning of the year to the end of the year, with green scores in reading more than doubling from 15 percent to 34 percent.
Scores at Talladega High School are based on ACT results, and Lee said there was plenty to be proud of there, as well.
Overall, high school students showed a .59 percent growth in math, .78 percent in science, .68 percent in English, .7 percent in history and .63 percent composite.
The overall college and career readiness score at the high school was 84.96 percent.
“The students and everyone involved really worked together to make this happen,” Lee said. “They did phenomenal. This is what we mean by excellence.”
Excellence was a term that came up several times during the course of Lee’s presentation.
During the course of an administrative retreat and teacher institute, Lee said the staff had revamped the system’s motto and mission statement, and set out five core values that were crucial to realizing that mission.
“Talladega City Schools will provide a safe and supportive learning environment that cultivates positive relationships, promotes trust and instills high expectations of the pursuit of excellence,” he said.
“The old motto had been 'A better tomorrow begins today,'” he said. “We wanted to honor that history, but also expand on it. So the new motto is ‘A Better Tomorrow Begins by Pursuing Excellence Today.’”
The enumerated core values are community focused leadership, integrity, respect/self-worth, pride and the pursuit of excellence.
Under the first category, Lee said the system strives to provide "dedicated service and individualized support through enriching learning experiences with positive role modeling, communication and involvement to support our students and community.”
The second promises that the system “will exhibit strong moral principles of honesty, ethical practices and exceptional character to empower students to become leaders.”
The third says the schools will promote a "culture of respect and self-worth through positive affirmations, goal setting and establishing a sense of service for all students, faculty, parents and community.”
For pride, the statement says the schools will “foster a sense of pride in our students, faculty and community by remembering the strong legacy, collaborating to achieve and being proud of each other.”
Lastly, the pursuit of excellence is defined as a determination “to accept challenges and be held accountable to provide exceptional service, remove barriers and self-reflect in the pursuit of excellence.”
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Approved the meeting schedule for the coming year.
—Approved a contract with intervention specialist Baron Sandlin.
—Approved a job description for an English language learner instructional aide that will serve both elementary and secondary school students.
—Approved a job description for a career coach at Talladega High School.
—Approved a response to instruction supplements at each school.
—Hired Sandra Best (special education teacher at THS), Tonya Christian (science at THS), Angela Curry (first grade at Salter), Kelly Heath (special education at Ellis) and Jasmine Simmons (science at THS).
—Rescinded a job offer to Precious White-Jordan.
—Approved a leave of absence for La Tiffany Jenkins, third-grade teacher at Salter.
—Hired Evelyn Hare (ISI instructional aide at Ellis), Anitra Chatman (pre-K auxiliary teacher at Young) and Tracey Smith, bus driver.
—Approved a leave of absence for bus driver Bethany Schoppert.