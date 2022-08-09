 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega City Schools presents mission statement, core values, test scores to BOE

Quentin Lee

Dr. Quentin Lee is the superintendent of the Talladega City School System.

 Bob Crisp | Daily Home

TALLADEGA — Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee presented the Board of Education with a new mission statement and set of core values Tuesday, as well as good news concerning the system's test scores.

The system’s Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program Scores for elementary school students showed improvements across the board, Lee said. The scores were shown on a series of four color graphs, with red being the lowest scores, followed by yellow, green and blue.