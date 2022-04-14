Talladega City Schools plant pinwheel gardens to raise awareness for child abuse

April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, and it has become traditional to place blue pinwheels on the courthouse lawn as a reminder of the children who have suffered during the previous year.
That tradition now extends to Talladega City Schools, where students at each campus planted “pinwheel gardens” to raise awareness.
Thursday’s ceremony at R.L. Young Elementary School was attended by Talladega native and director of the Alabama Department of Human Resources Director Nancy Buckner, Alabama Children’s Trust Fund Director Sallye Longshore, Lecia Whiteside of FIRST Family Services, Margaret Morton of SAFE, City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee, City School Board Chair Sandra Beavers and state board of education candidate Marie Manning. Reva French’s sixth-grade class planted the “garden”.
Buckner praised the student’s efforts.
“It is extremely important that we always keep the safety of our children first and foremost," Buckner said. "It’s everyone’s business to help keep children safe. Even if you are in doubt, report what you see. We’re talking about the lives of children.”
Lee agreed.
“Especially given the climate we find ourselves in, any community involvement, any positive interaction, is always welcome," Lee said. "As superintendent, there is absolutely nothing more important than keeping the students in this system safe, and keeping their parents informed.”
Lee also thanked all of the people in Talladega and surrounding communities who had come out Thursday afternoon to see the garden at Young.
The pinwheel garden project was a part of the sixth-grade Life Skills Program.