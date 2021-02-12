Talladega City Schools' nutrition program winds down distribution efforts

As Talladega City Schools students prepare to return to the classroom four days a week, the system’s Child Nutrition Program is winding down its distribution efforts.
According to CNP Coordinator Melody Bailey, the distribution effort lasted from March, at the beginning of the pandemic, through last week.
“Talladega City Schools and its Child Nutrition Program would like to thank all of the community members and Talladega College students who volunteered many hours to help hand out meals to our students when they were not in school due to COVID-19 and when they were in school limited days or virtual learning,” Bailey said. “Many helped out last spring and many continued on through this week.
"Talladega College students Tacorey Clayton, Lester Andrews, Elise Leonard, Dwayne Jackson, David Sill, Tyler Foley and Jeremy Upton helped to serve our students until their school was dismissed for the semester last fall. Other community volunteers included Betsey Curlee from FIRST Family Services, Van Welch and Rev. Phoebe Presson.”
When the college students left, Bailey said, the 100 Men’s Group stepped in. They “also volunteered at different areas during the spring and fall semester (and) continued to hand out meals at West Gate, Curry Court, Knoxville Homes and Talladega Downs.”
The 100 Men volunteers included Eddie Cooper, CUIrtis Patterson, Alvin James, James Barclary, William Scott, James Williams, Hugh Morris, David McGhee and Tony Welch.
“Thank you for all of your time and efforts to help provide for our students during these unprecedented times,” Bailey said.