Talladega City Schools host staff appreciation day

It’s never happened before, according to Talladega City Schools chief financial officer Lesley Bollendorf and superintendent Tony Ball.
Never before have the employees of all the city schools gathered for communal fellowship and connection. Shocco Springs hosted an Appreciation Day for all the school systems staff from teachers, bus drivers, maintenance staff, custodians, nutrition staff, from all schools.
They were all treated to fresh air, lunch, paddle boats, basketball, mini-golf, and plenty of fishing too. Ball and Bollendorf both said that the idea was born from the front offices, which suggested a field day to thank all the staff for their hard work in difficult times.