Talladega City Schools approve return to normal schedule

The Talladega City Board of Education has approved a return to normal instruction at the end of the first nine weeks grading period.
During a called board meeting Thursday, the board approved a proposal by Superintendent Dr. Quintin Lee to return to regular school instruction beginning Oct. 12.
The move comes after the system went full virtual instruction directly after Labor Day before returning in a blended model Sept. 17. For the last month students have been attending schools two days a week split into group A or B, with Group A attending on Mondays and Tuesdays and Group B attending on Thursdays and Fridays.
“That was very very beneficial for our community,” Lee said, but added that with COVID-19 numbers improving it was time to transition back.
The superintendent said the system only has five cases of COVID-19 currently and is trending in the right direction.
“With the numbers where they are, I feel like it's safe,” he said.
Lee said another reason for the move to transition back so soon is to be sure the system is meeting the academic needs of its students. He said he felt delaying the transition by another week would give teachers, students and parents time to prepare for the change. It will also allow the school to make the transition at the end of its first nine week grading period.
In other matters, the board:
—Approved leave of absence for Timeeka Wilson Mason (english teacher at Talladega High School), Bernadine Jackson-Swain (instructional assistant at THS) and Sheila Wolfe (child nutrition program manager at THS);
—Approved resignation o Trisha Houck (teacher at Houston Elementary School)
—Approved rescinding an offer of employment to Anthony Williams (JROTC Instructor at THS) because of unfulfilled military obligations;
—Designated Board Chairman Sandra Beavers as the board’s degalte for the meeting of the State Association of School Boards, with board member Allison Edwards serving as alternate;
—Held an executive session to discuss pending legal matters.