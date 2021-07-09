You are the owner of this article.
Talladega City School system asking for volunteers for clean-up day

Talladega City Schools Central Office teaser

The Central Office for Talladega City Schools.

 Buddy Roberts/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA  The Talladega City School system is asking for volunteers to come out Saturday for a clean-up day at all the campuses in the system at 9 a.m.

All volunteers are welcome, but the system is specifically calling for cleaners, painters, landscapers and people doing general repairs, according to a news release issued Friday.

The call for volunteers to help with community projects such as school cleanups is an early outreach by Dr. Quentin Lee, who began as city superintendent at the beginning of the month.

For more information, email Dr. Lee at qlee@talladega.cs.net or download the serve app.

